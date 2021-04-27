Vidéo : La fabrication d'une enceinte Bluetooth avec affichage ferrofluide

|Auteur
NeZeiQei
Posté le: 27/4/2021 13:11
Je m'installe
Inscrit le: 23/8/2020
Envois: 207
Karma: 164
En ligne !
Re: La fabrication d'une enceinte Bluetooth avec aff...
1
Trop fort ça me rapelle ma lampe Java
Chewie
Posté le: 27/4/2021 13:12
Je suis accro
Inscrit le: 24/4/2010
Envois: 1543
Karma: 70
Re: La fabrication d'une enceinte Bluetooth avec aff...
2
J'aimerai bien voir ce que ça donne avec du metal.
logomoca
Posté le: 27/4/2021 13:21
Je suis accro
Inscrit le: 16/9/2006
Envois: 962
Karma: 942
Re: La fabrication d'une enceinte Bluetooth avec aff...
0
C'est incroyablement fluide
Jinroh
Posté le: 27/4/2021 13:23
Spécial K
Inscrit le: 3/12/2017
Envois: 4664
Karma: 7113
Re: La fabrication d'une enceinte Bluetooth avec aff...
0
Ils s embetent alors qu il suffit d en mettre dans un toaster.
Ghostbusters 2 - Man Eating Toaster
Baba-Yaga
Posté le: 27/4/2021 13:27
Rayon de Soleil
Inscrit le: 10/7/2016
Envois: 10377
Karma: 7230
Re: La fabrication d'une enceinte Bluetooth avec aff...
2
Certains ont essayé et ça s'est pas super bien passé...
daleksek
Posté le: 27/4/2021 13:30
Je m'installe
Inscrit le: 26/4/2018
Envois: 146
Karma: 250
Re: La fabrication d'une enceinte Bluetooth avec aff...
0
Bizarre d'avoir mis du Tom Misch, ça change de l'electro
Mangez-moi
Posté le: 27/4/2021 13:30 Mis à jour: 27/4/2021 13:31
Je m'installe
Inscrit le: 31/12/2012
Envois: 152
Karma: 448
Re: La fabrication d'une enceinte Bluetooth avec aff...
0
Desinvolte
Posté le: 27/4/2021 13:34
Je suis accro
Inscrit le: 5/6/2011
Envois: 811
Karma: 386
Re: La fabrication d'une enceinte Bluetooth avec aff...
1
Roheniem
Posté le: 27/4/2021 13:42
Je m'installe
Inscrit le: 18/11/2015
Envois: 135
Karma: 113
Re: La fabrication d'une enceinte Bluetooth avec aff...
0
Moi j'ai imprimé la fusée tintin du 1er coup et je me sentais fier
C'est vraiment stylé, c'est tout con mais fallait y penser, chapeau l'artiste
nakag
Posté le: 27/4/2021 13:47
nakag
Je suis accro
Inscrit le: 30/11/2011
Envois: 656
Karma: 1397
Re: La fabrication d'une enceinte Bluetooth avec aff...
1
C'est intéressant 5 minutes. Puis vite useless
