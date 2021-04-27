Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Vidéo : La fabrication d'une enceinte Bluetooth avec affichage ferrofluide

Posté par Koreus le 27/4/2021 13:07:01

vidéo enceinte musique ferrofluide fabrication son
La fabrication d'une enceinte Bluetooth avec un affichage ferrofluide qui réagit en fonction de la musique.




    NeZeiQei
    Posté le: 27/4/2021 13:11  Mis à jour: 27/4/2021 13:14
    #1
    Je m'installe
    Inscrit le: 23/8/2020
    Envois: 207
    Karma: 164
    En ligne !
     Re: La fabrication d'une enceinte Bluetooth avec aff...
     1 
    Trop fort ça me rapelle ma lampe Java
    ipfs QmZ7cYx5fFVXEPf2aQtR8udjLZwSm9wJRkK9Gxya136VHe
    Chewie
    Posté le: 27/4/2021 13:12  Mis à jour: 27/4/2021 13:12
    #2
    Je suis accro
    Inscrit le: 24/4/2010
    Envois: 1543
    Karma: 70
     Re: La fabrication d'une enceinte Bluetooth avec aff...
     2 
    J'aimerai bien voir ce que ça donne avec du metal.
    NeZeiQei
    Posté le: 27/4/2021 13:11  Mis à jour: 27/4/2021 13:12
    #3
    Je m'installe
    Inscrit le: 23/8/2020
    Envois: 207
    Karma: 164
    En ligne !
     Re: La fabrication d'une enceinte Bluetooth avec aff...
     0 
    oups désolé beug double post
    logomoca
    Posté le: 27/4/2021 13:21  Mis à jour: 27/4/2021 13:21
    #4
    Je suis accro
    Inscrit le: 16/9/2006
    Envois: 962
    Karma: 942
     Re: La fabrication d'une enceinte Bluetooth avec aff...
     0 
    C'est incroyablement fluide
    Jinroh
    Posté le: 27/4/2021 13:23  Mis à jour: 27/4/2021 13:23
    #5
    Spécial K
    Inscrit le: 3/12/2017
    Envois: 4664
    Karma: 7113
     Re: La fabrication d'une enceinte Bluetooth avec aff...
     0 
    Ils s embetent alors qu il suffit d en mettre dans un toaster.

    Ghostbusters 2 - Man Eating Toaster
    Baba-Yaga
    Posté le: 27/4/2021 13:27  Mis à jour: 27/4/2021 13:27
    #6
    Rayon de Soleil
    Inscrit le: 10/7/2016
    Envois: 10377
    Karma: 7230
     Re: La fabrication d'une enceinte Bluetooth avec aff...
     2 
    Certains ont essayé et ça s'est pas super bien passé...

    ipfs QmQPxUmyt6Dvx14fgrBuQvmGSoU4U52pPTvwTGHm1vzjym
    daleksek
    Posté le: 27/4/2021 13:30  Mis à jour: 27/4/2021 13:30
    #7
    Je m'installe
    Inscrit le: 26/4/2018
    Envois: 146
    Karma: 250
     Re: La fabrication d'une enceinte Bluetooth avec aff...
     0 
    Bizarre d'avoir mis du Tom Misch, ça change de l'electro
    Desinvolte
    Posté le: 27/4/2021 13:34  Mis à jour: 27/4/2021 13:34
    #11
    Je suis accro
    Inscrit le: 5/6/2011
    Envois: 811
    Karma: 386
     Re: La fabrication d'une enceinte Bluetooth avec aff...
     1 
    Roheniem
    Posté le: 27/4/2021 13:42  Mis à jour: 27/4/2021 13:42
    #12
    Je m'installe
    Inscrit le: 18/11/2015
    Envois: 135
    Karma: 113
     Re: La fabrication d'une enceinte Bluetooth avec aff...
     0 
    Moi j'ai imprimé la fusée tintin du 1er coup et je me sentais fier
    C'est vraiment stylé, c'est tout con mais fallait y penser, chapeau l'artiste
    nakag
    Posté le: 27/4/2021 13:47  Mis à jour: 27/4/2021 13:47
    #13
    Je suis accro
    Inscrit le: 30/11/2011
    Envois: 656
    Karma: 1397
     Re: La fabrication d'une enceinte Bluetooth avec aff...
     1 
    C'est intéressant 5 minutes. Puis vite useless
