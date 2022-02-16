Vidéo : Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un aquarium (Canada)

|Auteur
|Conversation
|
LeFreund
|
Posté le: 16/2/2022 14:37 Mis à jour: 16/2/2022 14:37
|
Spécial K
Inscrit le: 26/10/2012
Envois: 5580
Karma: 15082
|
Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
3
Mmmhhh... pas sûr qu'il troll, c'est peut-être pour manger du goéland
|
|
|
zoneh
|
Posté le: 16/2/2022 14:40 Mis à jour: 16/2/2022 14:41
|
Je suis accro
Inscrit le: 26/5/2014
Envois: 1052
Karma: 3747
En ligne !
|
Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
2
"When seagulls follow the dolphin, it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea"
|
|
|
Jinroh
|
Posté le: 16/2/2022 14:47 Mis à jour: 16/2/2022 14:47
|
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit le: 3/12/2017
Envois: 5309
Karma: 8031
|
Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
0
Je fais pareil avec les frites.
|
|
|
Bricci
|
Posté le: 16/2/2022 15:04 Mis à jour: 16/2/2022 15:05
|
Je suis accro
Inscrit le: 30/9/2019
Envois: 889
Karma: 3491
En ligne !
|
Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
0
Après immersion, on voit bien remonter la crête du dauphin !
|
|
|
TomBombFR
|
Posté le: 16/2/2022 15:07 Mis à jour: 16/2/2022 15:10
|
Je masterise !
Inscrit le: 21/11/2014
Envois: 4026
Karma: 16753
|
Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
0
Sont trop forts ces dauphins
|
|
|
dylsexique
|
Posté le: 16/2/2022 15:30 Mis à jour: 16/2/2022 15:30
|
Je suis accro
Inscrit le: 18/3/2014
Envois: 1994
Karma: 7335
|
Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
0
Citation :
Ca me rend toujours triste de voir des animaux aussi évolués cognitivement être mis en bocal
|
|
|
Tempo123
|
Posté le: 16/2/2022 15:33 Mis à jour: 16/2/2022 15:33
|
Je m'installe
Inscrit le: 7/9/2020
Envois: 120
Karma: 543
|
Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
0
J'avais lu "Un dauphin nage avec un goéland avec un poisson dans un aquarium".
J'ai attendu que le goeland plonge et nage avec le poisson et le dauphin. Et puis la vidéo s'est terminée
|
|
|
LinkSaga
|
Posté le: 16/2/2022 15:34 Mis à jour: 16/2/2022 15:34
|
Je suis accro
Inscrit le: 4/2/2014
Envois: 1660
Karma: 1123
|
Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
0
Citation :
@zoneh
"When seagulls follow the dolphin, it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea"
La ref est vieille, j'applaudis ! Un poil adaptée mais il faut bien ^^
|
|
|
zoneh
|
Posté le: 16/2/2022 15:36 Mis à jour: 16/2/2022 15:36
|
Je suis accro
Inscrit le: 26/5/2014
Envois: 1052
Karma: 3747
En ligne !
|
Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
0
Citation :
@LinkSaga
Citation :
@zoneh
"When seagulls follow the dolphin, it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea"
La ref est vieille, j'applaudis ! Un poil adaptée mais il faut bien ^^
merci merci merci!! Je commençais à croire que j'étais le seul vieux à avoir la ref ici!! Personne d'autre ne l'a?
|
|
|
Linusme
|
Posté le: 16/2/2022 15:42 Mis à jour: 16/2/2022 15:42
|
Je m'installe
Inscrit le: 14/7/2008
Envois: 200
Karma: 203
|
Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
0
@dylsexique Peut-etre que eux voient ca comme une évolution comme nous avec nos maisons ? Faudrait voir s'ils reviennent s'ils reviennent s'ils ont le choix.
|
|
|
TomBombFR
|
Posté le: 16/2/2022 15:45 Mis à jour: 16/2/2022 15:45
|
Je masterise !
Inscrit le: 21/11/2014
Envois: 4026
Karma: 16753
|
Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
0
@zoneh Je connais l'expression, mais y a aussi une ref ?
|
|
|
Solostaran
|
Posté le: 16/2/2022 15:46 Mis à jour: 16/2/2022 15:46
|
Je suis accro
Inscrit le: 24/1/2013
Envois: 1838
Karma: 597
|
Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
0
Citation :
@zoneh
"When seagulls follow the dolphin, it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea"
Pfiouuuu, du Canto de la vieille époque ...
|
|
|
Chewbacca91
|
Posté le: 16/2/2022 15:56 Mis à jour: 16/2/2022 15:56
|
Je suis accro
Inscrit le: 5/5/2014
Envois: 682
Karma: 1228
|
Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
0
C'est plutôt le goéland qui nargue le dauphin en étant libre...
|
|
|
zoneh
|
Posté le: 16/2/2022 16:04 Mis à jour: 16/2/2022 16:04
|
Je suis accro
Inscrit le: 26/5/2014
Envois: 1052
Karma: 3747
En ligne !
|
Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
0
Citation :
@Solostaran
Citation :
@zoneh
"When seagulls follow the dolphin, it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea"
Pfiouuuu, du Canto de la
vieille époque ...
de la GRANDE époque
|
|