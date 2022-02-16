Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Vidéo : Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un aquarium (Canada)

Posté par Kilroy1 le 16/2/2022 14:36:11

vidéo narguer poisson goeland dauphin troll
Un dauphin s'amuse à narguer un goéland avec un poisson dans son bassin de l'aquarium de Vancouver, au Canada.




    LeFreund
    Posté le: 16/2/2022 14:37
    #1
    Spécial K
    Inscrit le: 26/10/2012
    Envois: 5580
    Karma: 15082
     Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
     3 
    Mmmhhh... pas sûr qu'il troll, c'est peut-être pour manger du goéland 😁
    zoneh
    Posté le: 16/2/2022 14:40
    #2
    Je suis accro
    Inscrit le: 26/5/2014
    Envois: 1052
    Karma: 3747
    En ligne !
     Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
     2 
    "When seagulls follow the dolphin, it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea"
    Jinroh
    Posté le: 16/2/2022 14:47
    #3
    J'aime glander ici
    Inscrit le: 3/12/2017
    Envois: 5309
    Karma: 8031
     Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
     0 
    Je fais pareil avec les frites.
    Bricci
    Posté le: 16/2/2022 15:04
    #4
    Je suis accro
    Inscrit le: 30/9/2019
    Envois: 889
    Karma: 3491
    En ligne !
     Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
     0 
    Après immersion, on voit bien remonter la crête du dauphin !
    TomBombFR
    Posté le: 16/2/2022 15:07
    #5
    Je masterise !
    Inscrit le: 21/11/2014
    Envois: 4026
    Karma: 16753
     Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
     0 
    Sont trop forts ces dauphins 😃

    ipfs QmSUmBCmNh2bgzN9arDdmtCaPFAgwGQNqiFhvaspCrZu8R
    dylsexique
    Posté le: 16/2/2022 15:30
    #6
    Je suis accro
    Inscrit le: 18/3/2014
    Envois: 1994
    Karma: 7335
     Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
     0 
    Citation :

    aquarium de Vancouver


    Ca me rend toujours triste de voir des animaux aussi évolués cognitivement être mis en bocal
    Tempo123
    Posté le: 16/2/2022 15:33
    #7
    Je m'installe
    Inscrit le: 7/9/2020
    Envois: 120
    Karma: 543
     Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
     0 
    J'avais lu "Un dauphin nage avec un goéland avec un poisson dans un aquarium".

    J'ai attendu que le goeland plonge et nage avec le poisson et le dauphin. Et puis la vidéo s'est terminée
    LinkSaga
    Posté le: 16/2/2022 15:34
    #8
    Je suis accro
    Inscrit le: 4/2/2014
    Envois: 1660
    Karma: 1123
     Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
     0 
    Citation :

    @zoneh
    "When seagulls follow the dolphin, it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea"

    La ref est vieille, j'applaudis ! Un poil adaptée mais il faut bien ^^
    zoneh
    Posté le: 16/2/2022 15:36
    #9
    Je suis accro
    Inscrit le: 26/5/2014
    Envois: 1052
    Karma: 3747
    En ligne !
     Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
     0 
    Citation :

    @LinkSaga
    Citation :

    @zoneh
    "When seagulls follow the dolphin, it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea"

    La ref est vieille, j'applaudis ! Un poil adaptée mais il faut bien ^^

    merci merci merci!! Je commençais à croire que j'étais le seul vieux à avoir la ref ici!! Personne d'autre ne l'a?
    Linusme
    Posté le: 16/2/2022 15:42
    #10
    Je m'installe
    Inscrit le: 14/7/2008
    Envois: 200
    Karma: 203
     Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
     0 
    @dylsexique Peut-etre que eux voient ca comme une évolution comme nous avec nos maisons ? Faudrait voir s'ils reviennent s'ils reviennent s'ils ont le choix.
    TomBombFR
    Posté le: 16/2/2022 15:45
    #11
    Je masterise !
    Inscrit le: 21/11/2014
    Envois: 4026
    Karma: 16753
     Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
     0 
    @zoneh Je connais l'expression, mais y a aussi une ref ?
    Solostaran
    Posté le: 16/2/2022 15:46
    #12
    Je suis accro
    Inscrit le: 24/1/2013
    Envois: 1838
    Karma: 597
     Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
     0 
    Citation :
    @zoneh
    "When seagulls follow the dolphin, it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea"

    Pfiouuuu, du Canto de la vieille époque ...
    Chewbacca91
    Posté le: 16/2/2022 15:56
    #13
    Je suis accro
    Inscrit le: 5/5/2014
    Envois: 682
    Karma: 1228
     Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
     0 
    C'est plutôt le goéland qui nargue le dauphin en étant libre...
    zoneh
    Posté le: 16/2/2022 16:04
    #14
    Je suis accro
    Inscrit le: 26/5/2014
    Envois: 1052
    Karma: 3747
    En ligne !
     Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ...
     0 
    Citation :

    @Solostaran
    Citation :
    @zoneh
    "When seagulls follow the dolphin, it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea"

    Pfiouuuu, du Canto de la vieille époque ...

    de la GRANDE époque 😉
