

Vidéo : Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un aquarium (Canada) Posté par Kilroy1

Un dauphin s'amuse à narguer un goéland avec un poisson dans son bassin de l'aquarium de Vancouver, au Canada.



Vidéo (29s) : Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson





Vidéo : Des surfeurs accompagnés par des dauphins Vidéo : Un pic trolle un homme dans son dos Vidéo : Prise de tête entre goélands Source : Forum Sur le même sujet : Bas Les + anciens en premier Les + récents en premier Les commentaires appartiennent à leurs auteurs. Nous ne sommes pas responsables de leur contenu. Les commentaires appartiennent à leurs auteurs. Nous ne sommes pas responsables de leur contenu. Auteur Conversation LeFreund Spécial K Inscrit le: 26/10/2012 Envois: 5580 Karma: 15082 Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... 3 Mmmhhh... pas sûr qu'il troll, c'est peut-être pour manger du goéland zoneh Je suis accro Inscrit le: 26/5/2014 Envois: 1052 Karma: 3747 En ligne ! Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... 2 "When seagulls follow the dolphin, it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea" Jinroh J'aime glander ici Inscrit le: 3/12/2017 Envois: 5309 Karma: 8031 Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... 0 Je fais pareil avec les frites. Bricci Je suis accro Inscrit le: 30/9/2019 Envois: 889 Karma: 3491 En ligne ! Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... 0 Après immersion, on voit bien remonter la crête du dauphin ! TomBombFR Je masterise ! Inscrit le: 21/11/2014 Envois: 4026 Karma: 16753 Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... 0



Sont trop forts ces dauphins dylsexique Je suis accro Inscrit le: 18/3/2014 Envois: 1994 Karma: 7335 Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... 0

aquarium de Vancouver





aquarium de Vancouver

Ca me rend toujours triste de voir des animaux aussi évolués cognitivement être mis en bocal Tempo123 Je m'installe Inscrit le: 7/9/2020 Envois: 120 Karma: 543 Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... 0 J'avais lu "Un dauphin nage avec un goéland avec un poisson dans un aquarium".



J'ai attendu que le goeland plonge et nage avec le poisson et le dauphin. Et puis la vidéo s'est terminée LinkSaga Je suis accro Inscrit le: 4/2/2014 Envois: 1660 Karma: 1123 Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... 0

@zoneh

"When seagulls follow the dolphin, it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea"

La ref est vieille, j'applaudis ! Un poil adaptée mais il faut bien ^^ Citation :La ref est vieille, j'applaudis ! Un poil adaptée mais il faut bien ^^ zoneh Je suis accro Inscrit le: 26/5/2014 Envois: 1052 Karma: 3747 En ligne ! Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... 0

@LinkSaga

Citation :

@zoneh

"When seagulls follow the dolphin, it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea"

La ref est vieille, j'applaudis ! Un poil adaptée mais il faut bien ^^

merci merci merci!! Je commençais à croire que j'étais le seul vieux à avoir la ref ici!! Personne d'autre ne l'a? Citation :merci merci merci!! Je commençais à croire que j'étais le seul vieux à avoir la ref ici!! Personne d'autre ne l'a? Linusme Je m'installe Inscrit le: 14/7/2008 Envois: 200 Karma: 203 Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... 0 @dylsexique Peut-etre que eux voient ca comme une évolution comme nous avec nos maisons ? Faudrait voir s'ils reviennent s'ils reviennent s'ils ont le choix. TomBombFR Je masterise ! Inscrit le: 21/11/2014 Envois: 4026 Karma: 16753 Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... 0 @zoneh Je connais l'expression, mais y a aussi une ref ? Solostaran Je suis accro Inscrit le: 24/1/2013 Envois: 1838 Karma: 597 Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... 0 @zoneh

"When seagulls follow the dolphin, it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea"

Pfiouuuu, du Canto de la vieille époque ... Chewbacca91 Je suis accro Inscrit le: 5/5/2014 Envois: 682 Karma: 1228 Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... 0 C'est plutôt le goéland qui nargue le dauphin en étant libre... zoneh Je suis accro Inscrit le: 26/5/2014 Envois: 1052 Karma: 3747 En ligne ! Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... Re: Un dauphin nargue un goéland avec un poisson dans un ... 0

@Solostaran

Citation : @zoneh

"When seagulls follow the dolphin, it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea"

Pfiouuuu, du Canto de la vieille époque ...

