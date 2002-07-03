|Koreus
[FAIL] Bagarre + Haltères + Danse sur la table
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Deux filles se bagarrent et font un trou dans le mur
Girl Falls and Dents Wall While Playfully Tackling With Sister Indoors - 1076125
Haltères Fail
Guy Tries to Lift Bar With Weights And Ends Up Falling On Floor - 1091757
Danse sur la table
How not to table dance || Viral Video UK
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:33:41
0 #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 26/01/2006 21:50
1) Avec leurs murs en carton...
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:38:15
0 #3
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 08/01/2009 15:53
@PurLio On a les mêmes… https://www.placo.fr/Lexique/BA13
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:50:09
