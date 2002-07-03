Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
[FAIL] Bagarre + Haltères + Danse sur la table
 1  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 63838
Karma: 26185
Deux filles se bagarrent et font un trou dans le mur


Girl Falls and Dents Wall While Playfully Tackling With Sister Indoors - 1076125

Haltères Fail


Guy Tries to Lift Bar With Weights And Ends Up Falling On Floor - 1091757

Danse sur la table


How not to table dance || Viral Video UK

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:33:41
Signaler

PurLio
Re: [FAIL] Bagarre + Haltères
 0  #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 26/01/2006 21:50
Post(s): 10197
Karma: 8668
1) Avec leurs murs en carton...

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:38:15
Signaler

Variel
Re: [FAIL] Bagarre + Haltères
 0  #3
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 08/01/2009 15:53
Post(s): 9810
Karma: 3387
@PurLio On a les mêmes… https://www.placo.fr/Lexique/BA13

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:50:09
Signaler


