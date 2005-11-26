|LeCromwell
Arielle Dombasle te souhaite la bonne année
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 23/05/2009 19:21
Post(s): 3270
Karma: 1852
Arielle Dombasle - Happy New Year ! 2020 ! The marvelous twenties ! Remember last century... Les Années Folles !! Let's be crazy, tender and happy !
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:15:59
FMJ65
#2
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 27/09/2014 10:47
Post(s): 7724
Karma: 2178
Elle est bien perchée l'Arielle.
(66ans tout de même, elle a la pêche !)
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:28:35
Skwatek
#3
La loi c'est moi
Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41
Post(s): 40320
Karma: 14925
Bonne année, Arielle !
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:32:54
