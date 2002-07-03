|Koreus
Hachette boomerang
2 #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 64038
Karma: 26400
Une hachette revient dans la main après avoir été lancée
Axe Catch Surprises Crowd || ViralHog
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 12:39:43
Variel
0 #2
|
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 08/01/2009 15:53
Post(s): 10010
Karma: 3455
Fake, il a changé de main.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:10:28
thazhok
0 #3
|
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 14/04/2015 11:34
Post(s): 2787
Karma: 1953
ca a l'air tellement dangereux ...
... je préfère mes fléchettes.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:12:35
