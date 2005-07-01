Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
schnapss
Ma drogue du moment que je vais consommer jusqu'a l'écœurement ...
 1  #1
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 01/07/2005 17:11
Post(s): 3819
Karma: 1133
Video edit du film Career Opportunities (1991) avec Jennifer Connelly (cette femme magnifique ne vieillie pas elle doit etre un vampire ou quelque chose comme ça ...)


Mr.Kitty - After Dark

La chanson originale (ma drogue)
https://youtu.be/9v9OtinHt68

Les Paroles:
I see you
You see me
How pleasant
This feeling

The moment
You hold me
I missed you
I'm sorry

I've given
What I have
I showed you
I'm growing

The ashes
Fall slowly
As your voice
Consoles me

As the hours pass
I will let you know
That I need to ask
Before I'm alone
How it feels to rest
On your patient lips
To eternal bliss
I'm so glad to know
We're swaying
To drum beats
In motion
I'm feeling

My patience
Controlling
The question
I won't speak

We're telling
The stories
Our laughter
He knows me

We're leaving
We're talking
You're closer
It's calming

As the hours pass
I will let you know
That I need to ask
Before I'm alone
How it feels to rest
On your patient lips
To eternal bliss
I'm so glad to know
The night will hold us close and the stars will guide us home…

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:57:38
Signaler

carpet_bombing
Re: Ma drogue du moment que je vais consommer jusqu'a l'écœurement ...
 0  #2
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 12/05/2015 11:43
Post(s): 3323
Karma: 1918
Y'a une section pour ça !

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 14:19:01
Signaler


