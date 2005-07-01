Ma drogue du moment que je vais consommer jusqu'a l'écœurement ...



Mr.Kitty - After Dark



La chanson originale (ma drogue)

https://youtu.be/9v9OtinHt68



Les Paroles:

I see you

You see me

How pleasant

This feeling



The moment

You hold me

I missed you

I'm sorry



I've given

What I have

I showed you

I'm growing



The ashes

Fall slowly

As your voice

Consoles me



As the hours pass

I will let you know

That I need to ask

Before I'm alone

How it feels to rest

On your patient lips

To eternal bliss

I'm so glad to know

We're swaying

To drum beats

In motion

I'm feeling



My patience

Controlling

The question

I won't speak



We're telling

The stories

Our laughter

He knows me



We're leaving

We're talking

You're closer

It's calming



As the hours pass

I will let you know

That I need to ask

Before I'm alone

How it feels to rest

On your patient lips

To eternal bliss

I'm so glad to know

