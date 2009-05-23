Kobe Bryant (hommages et réactions)



L'hommage du Pepsi Center à Kobe Bryant



Les Raptors et les Spurs ne jouent pas pendant 24 secs (numéro de maillot de Kobe Bryant)







Sportsnet - Both the @Raptors and the @spurs ran out the 24-second shot clock on their first possession of the game in honour of Kobe Bryant.



L'entraîneur des Los Angeles Clippers en larmes







“He had that DNA that very few athletes can ever have.”



Doc Rivers on Kobe Bryant.



LeBron james en larmes à la descente de l'avion en apprenant la nouvelle







LeBron James & the Lakers just arrived in LA. So sad man https://t.co/PeFJGt4SZV



Neymar après son 2eme but







Kobe. https://t.co/0Dtzc2yMr6



Tiger Woods





