|LeCromwell
Kobe Bryant (hommages et réactions)
Inscrit: 23/05/2009 19:21
Pendant le match Denver Houston
L'hommage du Pepsi Center à Kobe Bryant https://t.co/ZsrjFHbK4L
Les Raptors et les Spurs ne jouent pas pendant 24 secs (numéro de maillot de Kobe Bryant)
Sportsnet - Both the @Raptors and the @spurs ran out the 24-second shot clock on their first possession of the game in honour of Kobe Bryant.
L'entraîneur des Los Angeles Clippers en larmes
“He had that DNA that very few athletes can ever have.”
Doc Rivers on Kobe Bryant. https://t.co/kSS7sjKaI1
LeBron james en larmes à la descente de l'avion en apprenant la nouvelle
LeBron James & the Lakers just arrived in LA. So sad man https://t.co/PeFJGt4SZV
Neymar après son 2eme but
Kobe. https://t.co/0Dtzc2yMr6
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods finds out about Kobe Bryant’s death: “Excuse me?” https://t.co/lmHDIaurTI
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 00:15:54
