Koreus
[FAIL] Pole dance + Front flip + Luge + Enfant vs Porte
 1  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 64483
Karma: 26921
Pole dance


Pole Falls While Girl Swings Around It Narrowly Missing Hitting Mirror Behind - 1094216

Front flip


Early Jump for Forward Flip || ViralHog

Luge sur la glace


Sledding on Thin Ice || ViralHog

Enfant vs Porte


Kid Falls Back on Ground Hard While Trying to Open House's Door - 1082568

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:59:27
