[FAIL] Pole dance + Front flip + Luge + Enfant vs Porte



Webhamster Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58 Post(s): 64483 Karma: 26921

Pole dance





Pole Falls While Girl Swings Around It Narrowly Missing Hitting Mirror Behind - 1094216



Front flip





Early Jump for Forward Flip || ViralHog



Luge sur la glace





Sledding on Thin Ice || ViralHog



Enfant vs Porte





Kid Falls Back on Ground Hard While Trying to Open House's Door - 1082568

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:59:27