Koreus
[FAIL] Talon haut + Pelle + Wakeboard
 1  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 64497
Karma: 26924
Une femme en chaussure à talon


Woman Wearing Heels Loses Balance and Falls While Walking Inside Store - 1100937-2

Une pelle fait chuter une femme


Woman Trips Over Shovel and Falls Into Snow - 1097949

Wakeboard Fail


Wakeboarder Falls Face-First into Water After Losing Control of Cable - 1098260-2

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 07:47:13
Signaler

Yazguen
Re: [FAIL] Talon haut
 0  #2
Kodak
Inscrit: 18/02/2005 18:32
Post(s): 10960
Karma: 8646
1/Outch la cheville

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:05:38
Signaler


