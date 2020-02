Cette électrice de Pete Buttigieg apprend qu'il est gay, elle demande à changer son vote

Kodak Inscrit: 18/02/2005 18:32 Post(s): 10972 Karma: 8653





Annabel Park - #PeteButtigieg precinct captain in rural Iowa responds to a caucus-goer flipping out upon learning that he has a same-sex partner. It’s a masterclass in patience, persistence, and love. Bravo @nikkiheever #IowaCaucuses #cresco #howardcountyiowa Annabel Park - #PeteButtigieg precinct captain in rural Iowa responds to a caucus-goer flipping out upon learning that he has a same-sex partner. It’s a masterclass in patience, persistence, and love. Bravo @nikkiheever #IowaCaucuses #cresco #howardcountyiowa

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 19:47:56