Un ponton casse un pont
2 #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 64637
Karma: 27066
Un ponton casse un pont pendant une crue
Dock Breaks Loose in River and Knocks Down Historical Bridge - 1101636
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:55:24
|ZzZzZ
0 #2
Je m'installe
Inscrit: 21/04/2019 07:48
Post(s): 272
Karma: 338
Il n'avait pas l'air en grande forme le pont ^^
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:08:27
|Variel
0 #3
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 08/01/2009 15:53
Post(s): 10372
Karma: 3627
Il était en Lego ce pont ?
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:23:37
|FMJ65
0 #4
|
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 27/09/2014 10:47
Post(s): 8200
Karma: 2359
@Variel
Non , en fer blanc ...
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 12:34:20
