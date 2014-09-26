argent caché saisi à l'aéroport de Delhi



Je m'installe Inscrit: 26/09/2014 15:02 Post(s): 180 Karma: 222



Liveleak.com - New Way of Smuggling Currency



plus d'info ici







CISF - Vigilant #CISF personnel apprehended a passenger namely Mr Murad Alam carrying high volume of foreign currency worth approx. INR 45 lakh concealed in peanuts, biscuit packets & other eatable items kept inside his baggage @ IGI Airport, Delhi. Passenger was handed over to customs. Liveleak.com - New Way of Smuggling Currencyplus d'info ici https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/shocking-rs-45-lakh-hidden-in-peanuts-meatballs-seized-at-delhi-airport/money-smuggling-trick/slideshow/74114376.cms CISF - Vigilant #CISF personnel apprehended a passenger namely Mr Murad Alam carrying high volume of foreign currency worth approx. INR 45 lakh concealed in peanuts, biscuit packets & other eatable items kept inside his baggage @ IGI Airport, Delhi. Passenger was handed over to customs.

Contribution le : Hier 23:00:01