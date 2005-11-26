Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
LeCromwell
Un python australien avait la dalle
Inscrit: 23/05/2009 19:21
SHOCKING VIDEO: Team of vets pull AN ENTIRE BEACH TOWEL out of a python in Australia – with their bare hands https://t.co/5rlyt4PlIp

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:03:58
Skwatek
Re: Un python australien avait la dalle
Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41
Bah ! Et la personne qui faisait bronzette sur la serviette, elle est où ?

Chuuuut. Résiste à la tentation de me répondre ce qui t'est probablement aussitôt venu à l'esprit. ^^

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:10:48
