Je masterise ! Inscrit: 23/05/2009 19:21 Post(s): 3577 Karma: 2518





Video from the sky of the damage in #Tennessee this morning







Unbelievable @NC5







The sun is up here in Nashville. The damage is stunning. Video from the sky of the damage in #Tennessee this morning https://t.co/7WxJHLP9Bc Unbelievable @NC5 https://t.co/gOy7uuaPGy The sun is up here in Nashville. The damage is stunning. https://t.co/gQvAcLUqKN

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 22:36:48