Un tube à l’essai - Pr RAOULT - Ma chloroquine
 2  #1
Je m'installe
Inscrit: 29/01/2010 14:34
Post(s): 322
Karma: 282

🚨🚨😷🦠Un tube à l’essai 🤣LA CHANSON DU PROFESSEUR RAOULT "MA CHLOROQUINE"

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:25:39
Skwatek
Re: 🚨🚨😷🦠Un tube à l’essai 🤣LA CHANSON DU PROFESSEUR RAOULT "MA CHLOROQUINE"
 2  #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41
Post(s): 41186
Karma: 16331
@ExploZe :


Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:29:46
ExploZe
Re: 🚨🚨😷🦠Un tube à l’essai 🤣LA CHANSON DU PROFESSEUR RAOULT "MA CHLOROQUINE"
 0  #3
Je m'installe
Inscrit: 29/01/2010 14:34
Post(s): 322
Karma: 282
@Skwatek Bah j'ai copié celui de la vidéo a vrai dire j'ai pas cherché plus loin

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:34:48
