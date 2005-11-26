Options du sujet Imprimer le sujet

Skwatek Cover de "Master of Puppets" avec des stylophones 3 #1

Je poste trop Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41 Post(s): 41246 Karma: 16471 Une reprise du morceau "Master of Puppets" de Metallica avec des stylophones.





Metallica - Master of Puppets (Stylophone cover w/ solos)

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:26:24