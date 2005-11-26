|Skwatek
Cover de "Master of Puppets" avec des stylophones
Une reprise du morceau "Master of Puppets" de Metallica avec des stylophones.
Metallica - Master of Puppets (Stylophone cover w/ solos)
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:26:24
|Meph974
Ca irai super bien avec un jeu 8 bit.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:30:29
|FMJ65
Voire 4 bits !
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:07:27
