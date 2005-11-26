Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Skwatek
Cover de "Master of Puppets" avec des stylophones
 3  #1
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41
Post(s): 41246
Karma: 16471
Une reprise du morceau "Master of Puppets" de Metallica avec des stylophones.


Metallica - Master of Puppets (Stylophone cover w/ solos)

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:26:24
Meph974
Re: Cover de "Master of Puppets" avec des stylophones
 0  #2
Je m'installe
Inscrit: 22/09/2015 00:35
Post(s): 137
Karma: 78
Ca irai super bien avec un jeu 8 bit.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:30:29
FMJ65
Re: Cover de "Master of Puppets" avec des stylophones
 0  #3
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 27/09/2014 10:47
Post(s): 8710
Karma: 2534
Voire 4 bits !

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:07:27
