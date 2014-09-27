Un homme enterré au volant de sa voiture



somadodafikeni - This gentleman so loved his Mercedes benz that he stated in his will that he had to be buried in it with him in a driving seat.Has materialism reached bizarre level of absurdity. With rains windows of this car with driver will be exposed. As a relative would implement this will?









Citation : Le chef d’un village sud-africain avait demandé à ses proches de l’enterrer dans sa voiture préférée et la famille a bien exécuté la volonté du défunt.



Au lieu de reposer dans un cercueil ordinaire, le chef d’un village du Cap-Oriental, en Afrique du Sud, a préféré être enterré au volant de sa Mercedes-Benz préférée.



Selon les proches du politicien, il y a deux ans, ce dernier s’était acheté une Mercedes-Benz E500 des années 1980 précisément dans le but d’être inhumé à l’intérieur.



Vêtu d’un costume blanc, l’homme assis au volant, ceinture de sécurité bouclée, a été remorqué jusqu’à sa tombe dans le cimetière familial sous les regards admiratifs des villageois.



