GrossePatate
Un homme enterré au volant de sa voiture
 1  #1
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 14/02/2017 14:50
Post(s): 813
Karma: 707


somadodafikeni - This gentleman so loved his Mercedes benz that he stated in his will that he had to be buried in it with him in a driving seat.Has materialism reached bizarre level of absurdity. With rains windows of this car with driver will be exposed. As a relative would implement this will?




Citation :
Le chef d’un village sud-africain avait demandé à ses proches de l’enterrer dans sa voiture préférée et la famille a bien exécuté la volonté du défunt.

Au lieu de reposer dans un cercueil ordinaire, le chef d’un village du Cap-Oriental, en Afrique du Sud, a préféré être enterré au volant de sa Mercedes-Benz préférée.

Selon les proches du politicien, il y a deux ans, ce dernier s’était acheté une Mercedes-Benz E500 des années 1980 précisément dans le but d’être inhumé à l’intérieur.

Vêtu d’un costume blanc, l’homme assis au volant, ceinture de sécurité bouclée, a été remorqué jusqu’à sa tombe dans le cimetière familial sous les regards admiratifs des villageois.


SOURCE : https://fr.sputniknews.com/insolite/202004011043454068-un-homme-politique-sud-africain-enterre-dans-sa-mercedes-benz-preferee--video/

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 16:11:02
Signaler

FMJ65
Re: Un homme enterré au volant de sa voiture
 0  #2
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 27/09/2014 10:47
Post(s): 8762
Karma: 2554
Heureusement qu'il n'était pas fan d'un yacht !...
Les gens sont dingos complet !

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 16:17:05
Signaler


