|GrossePatate
|
Un homme enterré au volant de sa voiture
|
1 #1
|
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 14/02/2017 14:50
Post(s): 813
Karma: 707
|
somadodafikeni - This gentleman so loved his Mercedes benz that he stated in his will that he had to be buried in it with him in a driving seat.Has materialism reached bizarre level of absurdity. With rains windows of this car with driver will be exposed. As a relative would implement this will?
Citation :
Le chef d’un village sud-africain avait demandé à ses proches de l’enterrer dans sa voiture préférée et la famille a bien exécuté la volonté du défunt.
SOURCE : https://fr.sputniknews.com/insolite/202004011043454068-un-homme-politique-sud-africain-enterre-dans-sa-mercedes-benz-preferee--video/
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 16:11:02
|Signaler
|FMJ65
|
0 #2
|
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 27/09/2014 10:47
Post(s): 8762
Karma: 2554
|
Heureusement qu'il n'était pas fan d'un yacht !...
Les gens sont dingos complet !
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 16:17:05
|Signaler