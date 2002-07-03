Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Koreus
L'armée tunisienne stoppe un match de foot pendant le confinement
 1  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 65384
Karma: 27876
L'armée tunisienne stoppe un match de foot pendant le confinement


Tunisian military helicopter stopping a soccer game during the quarantine

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:28:13
Signaler

MrGii
Re: L'armée tunisienne stoppe un match de foot pendant le confinement
 1  #2
Levis
Inscrit: 18/04/2012 13:13
Post(s): 501
Karma: 177
@Koreus

Ca m a trop fait penser au generique de...



L AGENCE TOUT RISQUE !!!

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:45:08
Signaler

FMJ65
Re: L'armée tunisienne stoppe un match de foot pendant le confinement
 0  #3
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 27/09/2014 10:47
Post(s): 8796
Karma: 2575
Match arrêté par défaut de ballon !

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:24:07
Signaler


