Options du sujet Imprimer le sujet

Koreus L'armée tunisienne stoppe un match de foot pendant le confinement 1 #1

Webhamster Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58 Post(s): 65384 Karma: 27876 L'armée tunisienne stoppe un match de foot pendant le confinement





Tunisian military helicopter stopping a soccer game during the quarantine

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:28:13