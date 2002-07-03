Quand tu écoutes Rage Against the Machine pour la première fois
Quand tu écoutes Rage Against the Machine pour la première fois
Webhamster
Au volant de sa voiture, un homme écoute Rage Against the Machine pour la première fois
Rage Against the Machine (first time reaction)
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:04:42
|_Spo0n_
|
Je masterise !
C'est la première fois que je vois un mec écouter Rage Against The Machine pour la première fois
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:16:05
|gazeleau
|
Je suis accro
Il était où tout ce temps, ce gars ?
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:30:00
