Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



LeCromwell
Un vieil homme est heureux de recevoir un coussin avec la photo de sa femme
 3  #1
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 23/05/2009 19:21
Post(s): 3808
Karma: 3462


The Manc - After noticing that Ken slept with a photo of his late wife every night, one of the carers at Thistleton Lodge presented him with this incredible gift...

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 16:53:30
Signaler

Tchairo
Re: Un vieil homme est heureux de recevoir un coussin avec la photo de sa femme
 0  #2
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 01/02/2010 23:54
Post(s): 5922
Karma: 4018
C'est trop meugnon

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:12:02
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Facebook ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ YouTube | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.