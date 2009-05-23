Un vieil homme est heureux de recevoir un coussin avec la photo de sa femme
|LeCromwell
|
Un vieil homme est heureux de recevoir un coussin avec la photo de sa femme
|
3 #1
|
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 23/05/2009 19:21
Post(s): 3808
Karma: 3462
|
The Manc - After noticing that Ken slept with a photo of his late wife every night, one of the carers at Thistleton Lodge presented him with this incredible gift...
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 16:53:30
|Signaler
|Tchairo
|
0 #2
|
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 01/02/2010 23:54
Post(s): 5922
Karma: 4018
|
C'est trop meugnon
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:12:02
|Signaler