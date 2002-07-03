|Koreus
Je te donne 100$ si tu arrives à m'imiter
4 #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 65528
Karma: 28011
Un père à sa fille
Told my nine year old I’d give her $100 if she copied exactly everything I did.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:40:27
|-MaDJiK-
0 #2
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 09/11/2014 18:04
Post(s): 3256
Karma: 967
Génial!
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:46:43
|Skwatek
0 #3
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41
Post(s): 41445
Karma: 16759
GG !
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:00:25
