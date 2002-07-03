|Koreus
|
NVIDIA RTX Voice Beta vs Souffleur de feuille
|
2 #1
|
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 65538
Karma: 28024
|
Un outil pour améliorer les conversations en éliminant le bruit de fond
Barnacules Nerdgasm ☣ - NVIDIA RTX Voice Beta vs. Leaf Blower I'll be releasing a video review tomorrow on showing how to set this up and also how to get it working on older cards like 10xx and 9xx series with a little hack
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:47:32
|Signaler
|Tchairo
|
0 #2
|
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 01/02/2010 23:54
Post(s): 5957
Karma: 4045
|
C'est le souk dans son bureau
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 14:05:04
|Signaler