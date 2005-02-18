La rage dans Mario Kart + Un enfant au baseball + Un singe sur une moto tente un kidnapping
Bowane
|
|
|
|
La rage dans Mario Kart
Un enfant fait un swing au baseball
Un singe sur une moto tente un kidnapping
Yazguen
|
|
|
2/ perso j'ai vu un homerun, après je ne suis pas expert en Baseball. Il est ou le swing @Bowane ?
C'est la façon qu'il prend pour taper la balle ?
Bowane
|
|
|
@Yazguen C'est ça, c'est le mouvement de la batte: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Checked_swing (en anglais)
Yazguen
|
|
|
Ok merci
