Bowane
La rage dans Mario Kart + Un enfant au baseball + Un singe sur une moto tente un kidnapping
Inscrit: 18/04/2019
Post(s): 1174
Karma: 1483
La rage dans Mario Kart




Un enfant fait un swing au baseball





Un singe sur une moto tente un kidnapping


Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:33:08
Yazguen
Re: La rage dans Mario Kart + Un enfant au baseball + Un singe sur une moto tente un kidnapping
Inscrit: 18/02/2005
Post(s): 11466
Karma: 9240
2/ perso j'ai vu un homerun, après je ne suis pas expert en Baseball. Il est ou le swing @Bowane ?
C'est la façon qu'il prend pour taper la balle ?

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:14:53
Bowane
Re: La rage dans Mario Kart + Un enfant au baseball + Un singe sur une moto tente un kidnapping
Inscrit: 18/04/2019
Post(s): 1174
Karma: 1483
@Yazguen C'est ça, c'est le mouvement de la batte: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Checked_swing (en anglais)

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:28:19
Yazguen
Re: La rage dans Mario Kart + Un enfant au baseball + Un singe sur une moto tente un kidnapping
Inscrit: 18/02/2005
Post(s): 11466
Karma: 9240
Ok merci

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:52:07
