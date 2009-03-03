|bouliche
Double réalité augmentée
Je m'installe
Inscrit: 01/05/2013 16:39
https://www.presse-citron.net/copier-coller-un-objet-reel-dans-une-illustration-photoshop-grace-a-la-realite-augmentee/
Désolé si c’est déjà passé mais je trouve ça ouf !
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:53:02
|SonyDian
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 03/03/2009 22:44
Cyril Diagne - 4/10 - Cut & paste your surroundings to Photoshop Code: Book: @HOLOmagazine Garment: SS17 by @thekarentopacio Type: Sainte Colombe by @MinetYoann @ProductionType Technical Insights: ↓ #ML #AR #AI #AIUX #Adobe #Photoshop
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:01:40
