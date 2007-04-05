Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



CrazyCow
Un skateboarder s'énerve sur son skateboard
 2  #1
Koreus Addict
Inscrit: 29/07/2008 00:26
Post(s): 13973
Karma: 16822
Edit : bon ben non c'est DJP, donc c'est ici si vous voulez commenter la vidéo faut cliquer là :

https://www.koreus.com/modules/newbb/topic197607.html 🙂


Man is trying to break his skateboard *GONE WRONG*

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 00:48:38
Signaler

AshySlashy
Re: Un skateboarder s'énerve sur son skateboard
 0  #2
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 05/04/2007 11:48
Post(s): 7143
Karma: 614
La revanche parfaite 😃

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 01:22:10
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Facebook ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ YouTube | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.