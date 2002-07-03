|Koreus
|
[FAIL] Tremplin à vélo + Glissade + Snowboard
|
2 #1
|
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 65920
Karma: 28259
|
Tremplin à vélo Fail
Man Fails and Falls While Attempting To Show Trick of Cycling Over Ramp to Family - 1118551
Glissade ave le chien dans les bras
Girl Slips on Icy Porch and Falls While Walking Out Main Door With Dog - 1097020
Snowboard Fail
Two guys collide while snowboarding - 1122236
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:47:52
|Signaler
|Wiliwilliam
|
0 #2
|
La loi c'est moi
Inscrit: 07/04/2012 19:19
Post(s): 30329
Karma: 8802
|
3) outch!
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:45:40
|Signaler