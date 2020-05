Webhamster Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58 Post(s): 65965 Karma: 28320

Backflip Fail





Guy Tries to Backflip off Friend's Shoulders and Faceplants to the Ground - 1106506



Parkour Fail





Guy Falls in Pit Doing Parkour - 1107596



Hoverboard Fail





Woman Trying to Ride Hoverboard Falls Hard on Back and Hits Head on Floor - 1102933

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:12:37