TheDarkgg
Quand la rivière rencontre l'océan
© When the River Meets the Ocean (Fraser River water flows into the Strait of Georgia)

Aujourd'hui 10:04:13
GrosBOB
Re: Quand l'Atlantique rencontre le Pacifique
@TheDarkgg

apparement, ce ne serait pas le cas.

Aujourd'hui 10:15:40
TheDarkgg
Re: Quand l'Atlantique rencontre le Pacifique
Oui effectivement le titre est faux. 🙂

https://observers.france24.com/fr/20180920-deux-oceans-rencontrent-mais-melangent-pas-intox-video-science

J'ai édité mon topic.

Aujourd'hui 10:44:04
