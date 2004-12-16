|TheDarkgg
Quand la rivière rencontre l'océan
© When the River Meets the Ocean (Fraser River water flows into the Strait of Georgia)
|GrosBOB
@TheDarkgg
apparement, ce ne serait pas le cas.
|TheDarkgg
Oui effectivement le titre est faux.
https://observers.france24.com/fr/20180920-deux-oceans-rencontrent-mais-melangent-pas-intox-video-science
J'ai édité mon topic.
