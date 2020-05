Webhamster Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58 Post(s): 66042 Karma: 28395









Dick King-Smith HQ - The name "ferret" is derived from the Latin furittus, meaning "little thief", a likely reference to the common ferret penchant for stealing and secreting away small items, such as your heart. Un furet descend un escalier dans un tunnel

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:22:07