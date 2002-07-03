Un automobiliste évite un motard + Ballon vs Téléphone



Webhamster Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58 Post(s): 66141 Karma: 28449

Un automobiliste évite un motard et finit dans le fossé à Ubon Ratchathani, Thaïlande





Biker's Sudden Lane Change Causes Unexpected Swerve || ViralHog



Un ballon fait voler un téléphone





Soccer Ball Causes Phone to Fly || ViralHog

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:39:25