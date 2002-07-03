Un automobiliste évite un motard + Ballon vs Téléphone
Un automobiliste évite un motard + Ballon vs Téléphone
#1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Un automobiliste évite un motard et finit dans le fossé à Ubon Ratchathani, Thaïlande
Biker's Sudden Lane Change Causes Unexpected Swerve || ViralHog
Un ballon fait voler un téléphone
Soccer Ball Causes Phone to Fly || ViralHog
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:39:25
|Variel
Inscrit: 08/01/2009 15:53
1/ Il était au téléphone ?
2/ Il pourrait laisser son tél. de côté quand il fait autre chose. Dommage qu'il ait pu le récupérer.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 12:14:13
