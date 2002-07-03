Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Koreus
Un automobiliste évite un motard + Ballon vs Téléphone
 1  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 66141
Karma: 28449
Un automobiliste évite un motard et finit dans le fossé à Ubon Ratchathani, Thaïlande


Biker's Sudden Lane Change Causes Unexpected Swerve || ViralHog

Un ballon fait voler un téléphone


Soccer Ball Causes Phone to Fly || ViralHog

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:39:25
Signaler

Variel
Re: Un automobiliste évite un motard + Ballon vs Téléphone
 0  #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 08/01/2009 15:53
Post(s): 11456
Karma: 4052
1/ Il était au téléphone ?

2/ Il pourrait laisser son tél. de côté quand il fait autre chose. Dommage qu'il ait pu le récupérer.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 12:14:13
Signaler


