|LeCromwell
Wolverine IRL
1 #1
moo - right now this man in Whitestone New York was threatening people with a sword/multiple blades and then drove right through them ..... someone find out who he is right now
NYC Scanner - "YOU WANNA THROW SHI* AT MY CAR?" Man goes after protesters with swords on his hand. Anti-police protesters scream "call the police!"
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 12:28:41
|petrou
0 #2
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 12:44:59
