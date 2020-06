Bison vs Enfant dans un parc animalier

Je poste trop Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41 Post(s): 41740 Karma: 17024









Michael Benny - Woman who took her grandschild to The Wild Safari drive thru in Chittenango May 29 says she saw this a car ahead of her. Safari had been sued by Town of Sullivan for operating w/o proper permits and claims of at least one incident involving “ramming” of a car w/ children in it. Un bison donne un coup de corne à un enfant qui sort sa tête par la vitre d'une voiture lors d'un safari dans le parc animalier The Wild à Chittenango, dans l'État de New York. D'après un représentant du parc, l'enfant ne serait pas blessé.Michael Benny - Woman who took her grandschild to The Wild Safari drive thru in Chittenango May 29 says she saw this a car ahead of her. Safari had been sued by Town of Sullivan for operating w/o proper permits and claims of at least one incident involving “ramming” of a car w/ children in it.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 14:55:00