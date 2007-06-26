|_Servietsky_
|
Micro-trottoir - le féminisme
|
1 #1
|
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 26/06/2007 11:31
Post(s): 2520
Karma: 2910
|
Après tous ces sujets sur les noirs, la police, le racisme, j'ai pensé qu'il serait bien d'adoucir la cdl en postant une vidéo sur un sujet non clivant.
C'est pourquoi je propose un micro-trottoir sur le féminisme, pour souffler un peu.
El Rayhan VS Feministes - Micro-Connard #24
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:23:45
|Signaler
|FMJ65
|
0 #2
|
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 27/09/2014 10:47
Post(s): 9279
Karma: 2759
|
Le fait-main quoi ???!!!
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:35:32
|Signaler