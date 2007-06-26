Options du sujet Imprimer le sujet

Micro-trottoir - le féminisme

Je masterise ! Inscrit: 26/06/2007 11:31 Post(s): 2520 Karma: 2910 Après tous ces sujets sur les noirs, la police, le racisme, j'ai pensé qu'il serait bien d'adoucir la cdl en postant une vidéo sur un sujet non clivant.



C'est pourquoi je propose un micro-trottoir sur le féminisme, pour souffler un peu.







El Rayhan VS Feministes - Micro-Connard #24

