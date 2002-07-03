|Koreus
[FAIL] Backflip + Bateau + Balançoire + Lampadaire
1 #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 66333
Karma: 28536
Backflip Fail
Guy Tries Doing Backflip and Falls on his Neck on Mat - 1124629
Bateau Fail
Guy Falls Into Water After Pushing Boat - 1119807
Balançoire Fail
Girl Tries to Hang Upside Down While Swinging and Slams Hard Into the Floor - 1122457
Lampadaire Fail
Guy Breaks Street Light Pole While Dancing With It - 1125876
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:37:29
