Koreus Addict Inscrit: 29/07/2008 00:26 Post(s): 14094 Karma: 17108





mar❁ - they don’t like the stringy bits on bananas either!!!! i don’t know what i’m going to do with this info yet but it makes me happy to know.

Vidéo (Twitter) mar❁ - they don’t like the stringy bits on bananas either!!!! i don’t know what i’m going to do with this info yet but it makes me happy to know.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 02:07:08