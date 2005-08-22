

DrDude

Inject him with the Wuhan flu



Citation : Dans les vidéos, on entend l’artiste en salopette chanter des paroles sur l’ancien président Barack Obama, l’ancienne secrétaire d’État Hillary Clinton et sur Anthony Fauci, le M. coronavirus de la Maison Blanche, suggérant qu’on leur injecte la “grippe de Wuhan” et que le coronavirus est un “canular libéral”. Il mentionne également le fait de découper les membres de l’OMS “comme le font les Saoudiens”





Sacha Baron Cohen sing along



Paroles :



Obama, what we gonna do?

Inject him with the Wuhan flu

Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do?

Lock her up like we used to do.

Fauci don't know his head form his ass

He must be smoking grass

We got locked up by a clown

I ain't lyin' it ain't no joke

Corona is a liberal hoax

Dr. Fauci what we gonna do?

Inject him with the Wuhan flu

Inject him with the Wuhan flu

WHO, what we gonna do?

Chop 'em up like the Saudis do

Chop 'em up like the Saudis do

USA is the best

We don't need no COVID test

You're not gonna take away my rights

I don't care about your race

Get that mask off your Commie face

Take that mask off your Commie face

Liberals what we gonna do?

Inject them with the Wuhan flu

Mask-wearers what we gonna do?

Inject them with the Wuhan flu

CNN, they spread fake news

They're controlled by you-know-whos

George Soros and his nasty friends

Anderson Cooper is a liar

His [unintelligible] panties they are on fire

His panties they are on fire

CNN what we gonna do?

Inject them with the Wuhan flu

Journalists, what we gonna do?

Chop 'em up like the Saudis do

The ones who make this disease

Are the snake-eating Chinese

This is why they have small feet

Made it in a sushi factory

And put in on ships to you and me

[unintelligible] ships to you and me

Sushi-eaters, what we gonna do?

Inject them with the Wuhan flu

Chinese people what we gonna do?

Nuclear bomb like in World War II

Nuclear bomb like in World War II

Chinese people what we gonna do?

Nuke 'em up like in World War II

I hate Bill Gates let's turn him off

His penis is Microsoft

[Unintelligible] with micro chips

Scientists don't say one true

They don't love the red, white, and blue

Don't love the red, white, and blue

Bill Gates, what we gonna do?

Inject them with the Wuhan flu

Scientists, what we gonna do?

Feed 'em to a bear like the Czezchans do



CrazyCow

Le roi des trolls

MoonMoon

Et beh, on peut voir la suite sur cette vidéo :

Sacha Baron Cohen Infiltrates Far-Right Rally (Full Video)



Sacha Baron Cohen Infiltrates Far-Right Rally (Full Video)

