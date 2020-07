[FAIL] Velo + Jetski + Voiture + Skateboard + Skimboarding

Webhamster Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58 Post(s): 66738 Karma: 28841

Velo Fail





Guy On Bike Crashes To The Ground As His Wheelie Attempt Fails - 1129088



Jetski Fail





Guy Falls in Water Off Jetski Post Getting hit by Another One - 1131676



Démarrage Fail





Datsun Drag Car Drives Straight Into Parked Car || ViralHog



Skateboard Fail





Man Finds Stairs Harder Than Skateboarding || ViralHog



Skim boarding





Skim Boarding Stunt Doesn't Stick the Landing || ViralHog

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:01:20