Est-ce que porter le masque réduit ton niveau d’oxygène ?

Webhamster Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58 Post(s): 66738 Karma: 28842









Maitiu O Tuathail - Getting asked “Does wearing a face mask lower your oxygen levels” repeatedly by patients today! Based on what they are reading on social media *Face coverings / masks don’t reduce your oxygen levels!* I managed to get six face masks on + it had no effect on my oxygen levels! Un médecin fait le testMaitiu O Tuathail - Getting asked “Does wearing a face mask lower your oxygen levels” repeatedly by patients today! Based on what they are reading on social media *Face coverings / masks don’t reduce your oxygen levels!* I managed to get six face masks on + it had no effect on my oxygen levels!

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:41:36