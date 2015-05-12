Des fourmis légionnaires font une chaîne pour aller attaquer un nid de guêpes
|Avaruus
|
Des fourmis légionnaires font une chaîne pour aller attaquer un nid de guêpes
|
1 #1
|
Help Desk
Inscrit: 10/02/2018 18:13
Post(s): 6912
Karma: 5534
|
D'après un commentaire :
Citation :
These are army ants and they built the bridge to transport the larvae from the wasp nest back to the rest of the colony. Since they can't go upside down while carrying a load, they form themselves into the massive rope. The interesting thing about army ants is that they don't have a nest built into the ground or a tree, they built it out of themselves. This way once an area no longer has enough food to sustain the growing colony they just get up and move to a new area- brood, queen and all.
Tant qu'on est dans les fourmis : une fourmi actionne ses mandibules pour attaquer/se défendre, est projetée en arrière par sa propre force et tombe du support où elle se trouve.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:18:43
|Signaler
|Maitre_Cube
|
1 #2
|
Je m'installe
Inscrit: 21/03/2016 17:28
Post(s): 226
Karma: 382
|
@Avaruus DJP
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:29:12
|Signaler
|carpet_bombing
|
0 #3
|
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 12/05/2015 11:43
Post(s): 3936
Karma: 2445
|
Ça me rappel la trilogie les fourmis de werber ^^ !
J'ai adoré (sauf le 3eme) ^^
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:26:39
|Signaler