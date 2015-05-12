Des fourmis légionnaires font une chaîne pour aller attaquer un nid de guêpes



D'après un commentaire :

Citation : These are army ants and they built the bridge to transport the larvae from the wasp nest back to the rest of the colony. Since they can't go upside down while carrying a load, they form themselves into the massive rope. The interesting thing about army ants is that they don't have a nest built into the ground or a tree, they built it out of themselves. This way once an area no longer has enough food to sustain the growing colony they just get up and move to a new area- brood, queen and all.



Traduction

Ce sont des fourmis légionnaires, elles ont construit le pont afin de transporter les larves du nid de guêpes jusqu'à leur colonie. Comme elles ne peuvent pas se déplacer à l'envers tout en portant une charge, elles se lient les unes aux autres pour former une grosse corde. Il est intéressant de noter que les fourmis légionnaires ne construisent pas leur colonie dans le sol ou dans un arbre, elles forment elles-mêmes leur nid (avec leur corps). Ainsi, dès qu'elles ne trouvent plus assez de nourriture pour la colonie, elles se lèvent et partent toutes ailleurs.









Tant qu'on est dans les fourmis : une fourmi actionne ses mandibules pour attaquer/se défendre, est projetée en arrière par sa propre force et tombe du support où elle se trouve.



