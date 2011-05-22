Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Geo-graphic
La superbe entrée dans l'atmosphère d'un météore
Inscrit: 22/05/2011 19:06
Superbe étoile filante !!!


Amber Coffman - Guys, we just saw one of the craziest things we have ever seen in our lives and I managed to capture some of it. A meteor for the ages!

Fleur-du-Desert
Re: La superbe entrée dans l'atmosphère d'un météore
Inscrit: 02/11/2013 21:21
Elle se désagrège en entrant dans l’atmosphère, c'est ça ?

