|Geo-graphic
|
La superbe entrée dans l'atmosphère d'un météore
|
1 #1
|
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 22/05/2011 19:06
Post(s): 21195
Karma: 17233
|
Superbe étoile filante !!!
Amber Coffman - Guys, we just saw one of the craziest things we have ever seen in our lives and I managed to capture some of it. A meteor for the ages!
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:21:02
|Signaler
|Fleur-du-Desert
|
0 #2
|
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 02/11/2013 21:21
Post(s): 1988
Karma: 468
|
Elle se désagrège en entrant dans l’atmosphère, c'est ça ?
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:22:13
|Signaler