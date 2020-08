[FAIL] Kick + Chien + Caddie + Champagne

Webhamster Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58 Post(s): 66945 Karma: 29098

Kick Fail





Guy Falls on Face While Kicking His Friend - 1112092



Chien vs Trampoline Fail





Dog Falls While Jumping on Trampoline From Slide - 1116765



Caddie Fail





Guy Sitting in Shopping Trolley Slides on Downslope and Falls Hard on Road - 1087685



Tour de champagne





Tower of Glasses Falls as Bride Pours Champagne During Engagement Party - 1135629-2

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:50:42