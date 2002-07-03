|Koreus
Un clocher tombe pendant une tempête
Webhamster
Un clocher tombe pendant une tempête
Steeple Ripped From Roof During Isais || ViralHog
Je poste trop
"Oh my gaawd !"
Apparemment, le god en question n'a rien à battre du clocher.
Je poste trop
DOOOOOOOOooooooong
J'aime glander ici
Encore de la belle construction made in
