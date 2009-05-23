Mashup opera dans un centre commercial (à l'époque où y avait pas le covid)
Mashup opera dans un centre commercial (à l'époque où y avait pas le covid)
Inscrit: 23/05/2009
Opera North - Puccini's TURANDOT premiered #OnThisDay in 1926. To celebrate, here's Rafael Rojas with a special performance of the famous 'Nessun dorma' @TrinityLeeds (2017 – time flies!) Rafael returns in #ONAida, opening @LeedsTownHall next week...
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 00:28:20
Vassili44
Inscrit: 06/08
Je trouve toujours dingue la voix que peut sortir ces chanteurs d'opéra.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 00:34:55
