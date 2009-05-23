Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
LeCromwell
Mashup opera dans un centre commercial (à l'époque où y avait pas le covid)
Inscrit: 23/05/2009 19:21
Post(s): 4231
Opera North - Puccini's TURANDOT premiered #OnThisDay in 1926. To celebrate, here's Rafael Rojas with a special performance of the famous 'Nessun dorma' @TrinityLeeds (2017 – time flies!) Rafael returns in #ONAida, opening @LeedsTownHall next week...

Vassili44
Re: Mashup opera dans un centre commercial (à l'époque où y avait pas le covid)
Inscrit: 06/08 02:22:24
Post(s): 98
Karma: 75
Je trouve toujours dingue la voix que peut sortir ces chanteurs d'opéra.

