Mashup opera dans un centre commercial (à l'époque où y avait pas le covid)



Je masterise ! Inscrit: 23/05/2009 19:21 Post(s): 4231 Karma: 4313





Opera North - Puccini's TURANDOT premiered #OnThisDay in 1926. To celebrate, here's Rafael Rojas with a special performance of the famous 'Nessun dorma' @TrinityLeeds (2017 – time flies!) Rafael returns in #ONAida, opening @LeedsTownHall next week... Opera North - Puccini's TURANDOT premiered #OnThisDay in 1926. To celebrate, here's Rafael Rojas with a special performance of the famous 'Nessun dorma' @TrinityLeeds (2017 – time flies!) Rafael returns in #ONAida, opening @LeedsTownHall next week...

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 00:28:20