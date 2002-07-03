Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Koreus
Une oie picore un chat + Un ours bloque la route
 1  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 67201
Karma: 29363
Une oie picore un chat patient à Mezhgor'e en Russie


Geese Play with Patient Cat || ViralHog

Un ours bloque la route à un motard en Italie


Big Bear Blocks Road for Rider || ViralHog

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:13:04
Signaler

FMJ65
Re: Une oie picore un chat + Un ours bloque la route
 0  #2
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 27/09/2014 10:47
Post(s): 9770
Karma: 2927
1. Effectivement, il faut être patient !

2. Et là TRES patient.
Il se porte bien le pépère !

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:23:40
Signaler


