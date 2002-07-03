|Koreus
Une oie picore un chat + Un ours bloque la route
1 #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 67201
Karma: 29363
Une oie picore un chat patient à Mezhgor'e en Russie
Geese Play with Patient Cat || ViralHog
Un ours bloque la route à un motard en Italie
Big Bear Blocks Road for Rider || ViralHog
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:13:04
|Signaler
FMJ65
0 #2
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 27/09/2014 10:47
Post(s): 9770
Karma: 2927
1. Effectivement, il faut être patient !
2. Et là TRES patient.
Il se porte bien le pépère !
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:23:40
|Signaler