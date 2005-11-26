Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Skwatek
Hitler et Staline chantent "Video Killed The Radio Star"
 1  #1
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41
Post(s): 42325
Karma: 17936
Adolf Hitler et Joseph Staline chantent la chanson "Video Killed The Radio Star" du groupe The Buggles.


The Buggles - Video Killed the Radio Star - Hitler and Stalin

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:28:52
Signaler

_Servietsky_
Re: Hitler et Staline chantent "Video Killed The Radio Star"
 0  #2
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 26/06/2007 11:31
Post(s): 2868
Karma: 3713
Mon petit doigt me dis que ça va faire un four

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:33:11
Signaler


