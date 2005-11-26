Hitler et Staline chantent "Video Killed The Radio Star"
|
Adolf Hitler et Joseph Staline chantent la chanson "Video Killed The Radio Star" du groupe The Buggles.
The Buggles - Video Killed the Radio Star - Hitler and Stalin
|_Servietsky_
Mon petit doigt me dis que ça va faire un four
