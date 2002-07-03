Une voiture fonce à travers de manifestants à Times Square



Car la police protège la voiture avant que celle-ci aille sur Times Square percuter les manifestants..



(je ne sais pas comment on peut intégrer)



Forcément, c'est facile à deviner, c'est un militant Pro Trump qui conduit cette voiture, et aucune charge n'a été retenue contre lui.



"The vehicle’s license plate matches that of another car frequently shared on social media by Hakim Gibson, a pro-NYPD activist who currently runs a “law enforcement support page.” The Ford Taurus appears to be a former police car purchased from a police auction. According to Facebook posts, Gibson recently outfitted the car with a push bumper and spotlight, joking online that other drivers had often mistaken him for a police officer." J'ai retrouvé la vidéo que j'ai vu hier soir sur Reddit, encore plus perturbanteCar la police protège la voiture avant que celle-ci aille sur Times Square percuter les manifestants.. https://www.reddit.com/r/PublicFreakout/comments/img4ez/police_protecting_times_square_attack_car_right/ (je ne sais pas comment on peut intégrer)Forcément, c'est facile à deviner, c'est un militant Pro Trump qui conduit cette voiture, et aucune charge n'a été retenue contre lui."The vehicle’s license plate matches that of another car frequently shared on social media by Hakim Gibson, a pro-NYPD activist who currently runs a “law enforcement support page.” The Ford Taurus appears to be a former police car purchased from a police auction. According to Facebook posts, Gibson recently outfitted the car with a push bumper and spotlight, joking online that other drivers had often mistaken him for a police officer."

