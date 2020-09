Elle balance tout a Gordon Ramsay

Koreus Addict Inscrit: 29/07/2008 00:26 Post(s): 14384 Karma: 17787



Sara: We HAve a SeAfoOd raViOli sPEci@L"



"Don’t tell him about the seafood ravioliSara: We HAve a SeAfoOd raViOli sPEci@L"

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 14:17:10