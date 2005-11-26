|Skwatek
Un enfant trolle sa professeure de natation
Un petit garçon trolle sa professeure de natation qui lui apprend à plonger.
Tried to teach with my sweatshirt on... and then this happened #fyp #swim #mistakesweremade piscine
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:01:37
|Jinroh
J ai trouve mon nouveau pseudo @Bigbootybitchbarbra merci.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:16:11
|CrazyCow
C'est plutôt un gars non ?
Thank you all for being so amazingð¤
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:21:52
