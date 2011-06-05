Strike en pickup



Encore une histoire de "justice soi-même", dirait-on...





Three Dudes and a Truck



An Angry Driver of a Toyota Tacoma decided it was worth running over these three guys after they allegedly threw a soda can at his truck. This incident happened in Portland, Oregon on January 10th, 2019. The driver was later caught and arrested. The three pedestrians never filed a report of this incident, so we can safely assume they walked away from this incident in one piece.



(traduction google) Un conducteur en colère d'un Toyota Tacoma a décidé qu'il valait la peine d'écraser ces trois gars après qu'ils auraient jeté une canette de soda sur son camion. Cet incident s'est produit à Portland, dans l'Oregon, le 10 janvier 2019. Le chauffeur a ensuite été attrapé et arrêté. Les trois piétons n'ont jamais déposé de plainte sur cet incident, nous pouvons donc supposer en toute sécurité qu'ils se sont éloignés de cet incident en un seul bloc.

