Koreus
[FAIL] Tarzan + Marches glissantes + Caddie + Echelle
 1  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 67588
Karma: 29807
Tarzan Fail


Guys Falls Into Water While Swinging From Vine After It Breaks - 1140100

Marches glissantes


Guy Slips Down Frozen Staircase and Falls on his Butt - 1135691

Caddie Fail


Guy Sitting in Shopping Cart Rolls Down Slope and Slams Into the Wall - 1138411

Echelle Fail


Lady Falls From 2nd Story Due to Ladder Slipping || ViralHog

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 15:28:12
Signaler


